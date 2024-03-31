District Admin Jhang mobilizes for ‘Saf Suthra Punjab’ initiative

District administration Jhang on Sunday launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive in a proactive move to implement the directives of Chief Minister Punjab for a cleaner Punjab , leaving no street or road untouched. Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Umair is leading from the front, personally overseeing the meticulous cleaning operations while directing Assistant Commissioners to diligently supervise the program. Furthermore, the Municipal Committees are wholeheartedly engaged in realizing the vision of a pristine Punjab as articulated by the CM. Notably, a significant step towards this goal is the launch of a mega urban sewerage project aimed at resolving the longstanding sewerage issues in the city. This ambitious initiative, backed by the World Bank, includes the construction of new disposal stations and the refurbishment of existing ones. The commitment to enhancing the city’s infrastructure doesn’t stop there – as new street lights are being installed on roads and streets. Citizens are also encouraged to play their part by reporting defective street lights for prompt replacement, ensuring well-lit and safe public spaces for all.