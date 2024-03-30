PIA suspends crew member after brief detention in Toronto

A member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew on a flight from Lahore to Canada has been suspended after she was briefly detained by customs authorities on arrival in Toronto for carrying the passport of an unrelated person.

Hina Sani was detained along with two other crew members who were also on duty with her on flight PK-789. However, the three crew members were later freed and allowed to travel back to Pakistan following investigations. Later, the PIA management suspended Ms Sani and announced it would take further action in line with the Canadian customs’ investigation report.

It is against international law to carry someone else’s passport while traveling abroad. PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the airline management was in touch with the Canadian authorities and cooperating with them in the case. He said the suspended crew member would face further departmental and legal action in the light of the Canadian authorities’ inquiry report. The spokesman said the three female crew members freed by the Canadian customs authorities after investigation would return to Pakistan on Saturday. Last month, PIA crew member Maryam Raza, who was on duty, slipped away after landing in Canada.