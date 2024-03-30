Party workers play important role in continuity of democracy: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that workers of political parties had an important role in the continuity of democratic process in the country.

Talking to media after visiting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz deceased worker Attique Chaudhry’s residence, he said PML-N had always done politics of service and it had always remained voice of its workers.

Be it courts, ketcheries or police stations, Atiq Chaudhry always stood with the party everywhere, Attaullah Tarar remarked.

“Political workers are our asset, we have achieved success because of activists like Attique Chaudhry,” he said.

Appreciating the services of late Attique Chaudhry, Tarar said he was a selfless worker of the party who stood by the party even in most difficult times.

He said that sincere workers never compromise on principles and never sell their loyalties for petty benefits.

The minister said that faces of those who support one in difficult times were always remembered.

He said he had met children and widow to condole the death of Attique Chaudhry.

Attaullah Tarar said he had always raised the voice for workers of the party and their rights will be protected.

To a question he replied that the economic conditions of the country were much better in the previous governments of the PML-N.

During the four year tenure of founder PTI, there was an economic meltdown so in the last 16-months PDM rule there had been more focus on economic recovery.

He said that the PML-N faced problems and difficulties and workers were always party’s asset.

He said regarding the education and employment of Attique Chaudhry’s children, the party would do suitable arrangements and his family will never be left alone.

The minister said the first priority of the government was to improve the economy.

He said today an important meeting of the Federal Cabinet was being held.

A few days ago, the prime minister had given targets to all the ministries in written form, which included short-term and long-term goals.

The prime minister has now decided to hold all the ministries accountable.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the ministries have been assigned goals in written documents.

These goals included ending unemployment, reducing inflation and solving economic problems of the people.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will discuss this in the Federal Cabinet meeting today. All the ministries will be answerable for their performance in the cabinet meeting, he said.