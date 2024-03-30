Gazan Tragedy

The bloodshed in Gaza has reached a horrifying level that cannot be ignored any longer. On Wednesday, Israeli forces tore through four more homes in Rafah, the last refuge on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip, to fill the air with fear of yet another ground offensive. Over a million Palestinians hide behind craters and remnants of what once used to be a bustling town, buying borrowed time and praying for miraculous intervention, but are not allowed to even fight for their survival. This week alone saw at least twelve people drowning while six were killed in stampedes as they tried to lay hands on the much-trumpeted aid airdropped into Gaza. The rest of the world might appear unfazed for now, but heart-wrenching visuals of wasted lives and unimaginable suffering would go on to haunt all of us for a long, long time. The eyes of these undernourished and terror-stricken children trapped in a never-ending cycle of violence question us all: what did we do to deserve any of this?

The entire strip of Gaza has been turned upside down by this relentless bloodshed. Homes and infrastructure lie in ruins, and the once vibrant and bustling streets now echo with desperation and fear. Innocent lives are being lost every day, while others watch from afar.

The urgency to end this senseless violence and bring about peace cannot be emphasized enough. All parties involved must come together immediately to find a solution. The suffering of the people in Gaza cannot be prolonged any further. They deserve to live in safety and security, free from the constant threat of death and destruction.

The international community must step up its efforts to broker a ceasefire and facilitate meaningful negotiations between all parties. Only through dialogue and diplomacy can we hope to achieve lasting peace in this troubled region. No child should have to grow up in constant fear and uncertainty. It took the global peacekeeping organisation well over five months to formally acknowledge Israel’s pogrom against Palestinians when the UN Security Council finally adopted Resolution 2728/2024. However, a string of spin doctors rushed to the rescue: downplaying the significance, asserting that the ceasefire was only provisional and emphasising that the Netanyahu Administration was well within its rights to do whatsoever it wished with the Palestinians.

Fighting a bully hell-bent on having his own way is no easy task and requires a united stand from the entire international community. Instead of celebrating small wins as silver bullets, measures, including sanctions, that may have a chance at forcing Israel to step back should be announced. Although economic realities might persist, the world cannot turn a blind eye to the plight of the people in Gaza. It is our moral duty to speak out against this bloodshed and demand immediate action. The lives of countless innocent civilians depend on the swift resolution of this conflict. *