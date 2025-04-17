Creators of viral ‘dubai chocolate’ fight against copycats

The creators of the viral “Dubai chocolate” bar, Can’t Get Knafeh of It, are raising alarms about copycat brands. Founders Yezen Alani and Sarah Hamouda, of FIX Chocolatier, say these imitations dilute their brand and confuse customers. The couple launched their luxurious pistachio-and-knafeh-filled chocolate bar in the UAE in 2022, initially as a passion project.

After gaining fame on TikTok, the chocolate bar became a global sensation. Social media users praised its unique texture and bold flavors. It quickly turned into a status symbol, often featured alongside designer goods in influencer content. As a result, demand skyrocketed, prompting FIX Chocolatier to expand from a solo operation to a team of 50, producing around 500 bars daily.

However, this newfound popularity attracted mass-market competitors like Nestlé and Lindt, who released cheaper knockoff versions. Yezen expressed his frustration, stating these imitations mislead customers and damage their brand reputation. He and Sarah worry that customers trying these cheaper alternatives will not understand the quality behind FIX’s handcrafted products.

To protect their brand, FIX now limits sales through a dedicated app, creating a sense of exclusivity. They plan to grow carefully through collaborations while maintaining the high standards that made their chocolate famous. Although facing challenges, the couple remains committed to preserving the integrity of their viral creation.