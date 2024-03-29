Hooper in line for Australia rugby sevens debut with eye on Paris

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is in line for his international rugby sevens debut as he looks to push for a place on Australia’s squad for the Olympic tournament in Paris.

Flanker Hooper was included in Australia’s 13-man squad for the sixth round of the global SVNS series in Hong Kong on April 5-7. “Hoops has worked hard to make his way into the squad, and we’re all delighted to welcome the rookie into the mix,” coach John Manenti said in a statement on Thursday.

“Like any new player it will be a learning experience for him, and an important start point to a potential Paris Olympics.”

Hooper, Australia’s most capped skipper in rugby union, launched his sevens bid late last year after being controversially left out of former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’s World Cup squad. His transition has been set back by an Achilles injury and a calf problem which have delayed his selection.

He will hope to have a similar impact as France test captain Antoine Dupont whose switch to sevens has been a roaring success and boosted the Olympic hosts’ medal chances at Paris.