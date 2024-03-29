South Africa: Bus plunges into ditch, 45 Easter pilgrims killed

A bus carrying Easter pilgrims has been involved in a horrific accident in South Africa’s Limpopo province, killing 45 people.

The bus went out of control and hit the barrier of the bridge and plunged down into the ditch, the bus caught fire after falling off the bridge.

According to the Transport Department, 45 people have died in the accident while one person has been seriously injured.

The Johannesburg Transport Department has said that an 8-year-old girl miraculously survived the bus accident.