Minister takes up visa issues with the Russian ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev on Thursday engaged in discussions with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, aiming to enhance trade connectivity and tap into the true potential of bilateral trade. Federal Minister Jam Kamal emphasized the need for exploring new routes and avenues to bolster trade relations, said a press release issued here. The minister commended the successful initiation of “Kino exports” to Russia by road and expressed the possibility of further increasing trade in this sector.