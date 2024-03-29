President Awards Kamran Ahmad Bhatti for Outstanding Contributions to Education

President Arif Alvi honored Kamran Ahmad Bhatti, CEO and Co-founder of New Star Book Depot, with the prestigious President Award in Recognition of his Significant Contribution to the Field of Education

President Arif Alvi honored Kamran Ahmad Bhatti, the CEO and Co-founder of New Star Book Depot, with the prestigious President Award in Recognition of his Significant Contribution to the Field of Education at 3rd BIZNET 2024 held at Aiwan-e-Sadar Islamabad highlighted Kamran’s dedication to providing quality educational resources to the community.