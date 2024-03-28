America and its allies are afraid of a big and strong Russia: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that America and its allies are afraid of big and strong Russia.

Addressing the Russian Air Force personnel, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that Russia will not attack NATO countries or Europe.

He says that Russia has no aggressive intentions against Poland, the Baltic states or the Czech Republic.

Russian President Putin said that fraudsters want to extort extra money from their people in the name of defense.

On this occasion, Russian President Putin also warned those who say that Russia belongs only to Russians.

He said that Russia is a country of believers of many nationalities and religions, Muslims and Jews are our brothers like believers of other religions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also says that all those who call foreigners, except the Russians, want to harm the Russian people.