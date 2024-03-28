Grievances by Islamabad High Court judges are worrying: United Lawyers Society UK

In the statement, the United Lawyers Society UK has said that the independence of the judiciary is important, it is an important pillar of the constitution and democracy, the impartiality and independence of the judges in the courts is essential.

The United Lawyers Society UK says that external pressure on judges undermines the rule of law, judges should not be subject to external pressure, judges should not be influenced by anyone to make a particular decision.

In a statement, the United Lawyers Society UK said that agencies giving instructions to judges undermines judicial independence, strongly condemning such interference in the judiciary.

The United Lawyers Society UK has said that the Chief Justice demands Pakistan to conduct an immediate investigation and bring those involved to justice.

In the statement issued, the United Lawyers Society UK has also said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take action so that the judges can do justice freely without any fear.