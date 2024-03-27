Daily Times

Victoria Azarenka wins in three sets to reach Miami semifinals

Reuters

Victoria Azarenka took another step toward her fourth Miami Open title by notching a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3 victory over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Tuesday to reach the semifinals at Miami Gardens, Fla. No. 27 seed Azarenka, from Belarus, will face either No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina or No. 8 Maria Sakkari in the semis. Those two women were slated to play Tuesday night. Azarenka overcame five double faults to knock off Putintseva, who had five aces in a match that took two hours and 55 minutes. “It was definitely tough,” Azarenka told the Tennis Channel. “The second set, I felt flat and I had some chances that I didn’t convert. My legs started to give in a little bit.

