Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates work on development schemes at Narowal University

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of various schemes including roads, sewerage and water supply at the University of Narowal.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Member National Assembly (MNA) Wajiha Akram Chaudhry, Provincial Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rana Manan and former Chairman Municipal Committee Narowal Syed Azhar-ul-Hassan Jilani also attended it.

Ahsan Iqbal was warmly welcomed by the university administration on his arrival. The technical team of University of Narowal gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the schemes. The minister formally inaugurated work by driving a road roller and handed over four buses bought for transport of the university to the administration and also planted a sapling in the admin block.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said that laying the foundation stone of the projects was a matter of great honour for him. “Projects which were approved during our tenure were unnecessarily delayed during the previous government. Work on all projects attributed to me had been stopped without reason. The previous Punjab government withheld money for the purchase of land for the centre of excellence and the local leadership of party showed its anti-education mindset and vindictiveness by blocking the completion of the project,” he added.

He said that the cost of projects of the university, which had been postponed for four years without any reason, increased several times. “Who will compensate for this loss?” he asked.

He said that all the projects of Narowal were stopped and thus the development of the city was stopped. “The Narowal Sports City was destroyed. If the ongoing projects on the Sports City had been completed on time, PSL matches would have been held there today. We have provided all educational facilities for you children. Now you should create your own place in the field of education, create your own name in the field of technology. Meet your educational needs from libraries around the world using Information Technology (IT) and make a name for yourself in the world of research,” he added.

He maintained, “Make full use of your time and focus on your intellectual growth. Just focusing on notes alone will not help you cope with today’s world. Today is the era of innovation, you want to upgrade your knowledge, learn new things and develop yourself as a lifelong learner. I wish we could make Narowal as a leader of education at the national level and I hope you will definitely fulfill my wish.”

“In the recent election campaign, I met many parents whose children’s future is bright because of these universities. Today, children of the University of Narowal are completing their education in the best educational institutions of the world. Provide transport facilities to boys and girls from remote areas including Shakargarh and Zafarwal so that all students can get this facility,” he said.

He said that the main objective of the university was to inculcate in the new generation the educational thought of Muslims, like the bright past and he wanted research in the institution presented for the benefit of the whole Muslim Ummah. “Today, you see Israel, despite being a small country, it is far ahead of the Muslim world in technology,” he added.

He said, “Our bright future depends on hard work and efforts of our children, so work hard all your life.”