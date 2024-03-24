Chinese, Pakistani vocational institutions sign collaboration agreement

China’s Yantai Vocational College (YOC), Chinese logistics firm Sino Mall (Pvt) Ltd., and Government Monotechnique Institute, Mehrabpur, Sindh have signed a framework agreement to co-construct Ban Mo College in Pakistan.

In this connection, the Ban Mo College signing, unveiling and opening ceremony of the first phase training course was held at the YOC, which was attended online by officials of Pakistan’s Embassy, Beijing and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA). The agreement aims to deepen international exchanges and cooperation in vocational education, particularly in line with the “Belt and Road” initiative, according to TANG Int’l Education Group.

As per the agreement, the YOC will provide pre-job training for Sino Mall’s Chinese employees in overseas logistics management, as well as Chinese + Professional skills training for its local employees in Pakistan. Development of logistics, Chinese teaching resources and vocational education courses, facilitating international academic education and exchange visits for Pakistani students, and responding to Sino Mall’s language and skill training needs in other specialties are also part of the agreement.