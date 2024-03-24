Disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat continues smoothly

The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries is continuing smoothly across the country.

The payment process is continued across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan simultaneously to disburse the increased payment of Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.

Chairperson, BISP, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that the quarterly payment has been disbursed among 50 percent of the total beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalaat while those remaining will also receive their amounts soon. Dr. Saqib advised the BISP staff to show respect and tolerance to the women while disbursing payments and remain polite to them.