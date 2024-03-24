Federal minister sees decline in inflation next year

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed optimism about a decrease in inflation within the next year. Speaking to the media following his visit to a Utility Stores Corporation outlet here on Sunday, he emphasized that despite the current challenges, inflation would be effectively managed within a year and a half. He projected that by the end of 2025, inflation would ideally be reduced to a single digit. Highlighting government initiatives, he mentioned the increase in the Ramazan relief package to Rs12 billion by the Prime Minister, aimed at providing assistance to the public. He also noted the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in initiating the Ramazan Nigehban package. Rana Tanveer emphasized the availability of quality goods at affordable prices in Utility Stores, mentioning discounts on flour and the reduction in sugar prices. Additionally, he pledged to discuss with the Prime Minister the possibility of further increasing subsidies post-Ramazan to alleviate the burden on the masses.