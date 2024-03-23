March Madness more unpredictable than ever, Anthony says

Nobody’s March Madness bracket is safe, as lesser known colleges and universities increasingly challenge the traditional powerhouses of the NCAA tournament, NBA great Carmelo Anthony told Reuters. Anthony led Syracuse University to its first NCAA tournament championship in 2003 and the 10-time NBA All-Star said he welcomes the new era of parity.

“What’s different about it now is it is not just the traditional schools that are having success in March Madness,” said Anthony, who stars in an AT&T ad campaign poking fun at the boxy suits he and other players wore during the 2003 NBA draft. “It’s less predictable now. When I was playing and over the years, the big name schools were always going to be there – Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, UConn.