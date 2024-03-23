Pakistan to progress only when businessmen prosper, says Kamran Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, while underscoring the need to make collective efforts for changing the mindset about business community, stressed that the rulers and state representatives will have to realize that Pakistan will progress only when the businessmen of the entire country prosper which will only be possible when all these businessmen and industrialists get a special place and due respect.

“It has always been my desire and I am trying really hard to get it implemented that the business community is given a special status in the Bluebook of Pakistan which would leave no choice for the rulers but to wholeheartedly respect the business community and walk towards them for consultations”, he added while speaking as Chief Guest at an Iftar Dinner hosted by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in honor of Karachi-based diplomats, Governor Sindh added

Consul Generals and Deputy Consuls from friendly countries including United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Vietnam, Iran, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Bangladesh attended the reception whereas Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Anjum Nisar & Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Barry along with KCCI Managing Committee Members, Former Presidents and other distinguished figures were also present on the occasion.

While appreciating the support and cooperation extended by Karachi Chamber, Governor said, “Keeping in view the importance of business community, I, during the last 17 months, have always promptly responded to all the problems raised by each and every businessman as I firmly believe that it is these businessmen who are the future of Pakistan.”

“Today we are going door-to-door and seeking help from the IMF, China and others but instead of doing so, if all the stakeholders come to Karachi and spend at least 10 days at Karachi Chamber to hold consultations for creating an enabling business environment and resolving issues being faced by business community, I am confident that the economic crises will be over as it is the business community of Karachi which holds solution to all the economic ills being faced by the country”, said Kamran Tessori, “We all will have to join heads to pull the country out of ongoing economic and social crises which have terribly affected the lives of almost 220 million people, out of total the country’s total population of 240 million.”

Addressing the listeners on behalf of all members of Diplomatic Corps based in Karachi, Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said that KCCI and TDAP were both very important to the diplomatic corps as they play an important role to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and other friendly countries. “KCCI contributes more than 65 percent revenue to the national treasury and represents a city of more than 22 million dwellers so being a diplomat here in Karachi is really a big post”, he said, adding that the diplomatic community was always ready to extend full cooperation to Pakistan.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, urged the Diplomatic Community look at Pakistan as a promising country where the situation has been progressing and improving regardless of numerous economic issues and other problems.

He informed that food exports, which stood at around US$4.5 billion, will this year close at US$7.8 billion due to value addition whereas sesame seeds exports, which stood at a mere US$20 to US$30 million dollars, have also ascended significantly. “We have become the largest exporter of sesame seeds to China where sesame seeds worth US$480 million have been exported. Everyone was anticipating that the exports would go down this year and hardly finish at somewhere around US$27 billion but I am telling you, the exports will touch US$32 billion”, he added.

He was of the opinion that everything was not so bad in Pakistan which was currently passing through financial crunch and as per political hierarchy, the country was not in a position to drop the IMF program but strangely, the IMF wants the imports to be raised by 50 percent which was beyond anyone’s understanding. “IMF is demanding to increase the imports but not asking to improve the exports which can be improved but it would require an enabling environment and a level-playing field where all infrastructure-related facilities are provided at affordable prices and at par with competitors”, he opined.

Zubair Motiwala also paid tribute to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori who has actually transformed Governor House which has become a place where sports as well as education were being looked after in addition to passing resolutions for the Assembly. “Governor must be admired as he is doing great things for Karachi and is readily available till 3:00AM every day. Anyone facing hardships in lodging FIR can easily approach Governor for assistance and it is really encouraging to see that he has also been handing over new motorcycle to anyone whose bike has been stolen”, he added while appreciating Kamran Tessori for making 50,000 students computer literate and also introducing Bell of Hope for Public at Governor House which is unprecedented.

Earlier, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while warmly welcoming the distinguished guests, said that although Pakistan was currently passing through severe financial crunch yet the country holds immense potential. Therefore, friends from Diplomatic Corps must convey the message to their respective countries that Pakistan was a potential and reliable country for both, imports and the export. “We feel that there is much room where we can improve and I assure you that serious efforts are being made not only by the business community but also by the government to expand Pakistan’s trade and investment relations with friendly countries all around the world”, he said, adding that likewise, members of diplomatic corps can also help Pakistan in many other ways and they have been doing so but there was still lot more that needs to be done.

While expressing KCCI’s desire to send business delegations to friendly countries for better trade and investment relations, he asked members of diplomatic corps to fully facilitate these delegations which would certainly help in taking the existing trade and investment relations with friendly countries to new heights.