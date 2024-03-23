Parliament-to-Parliament contacts vital for regional prosperity: NA Speaker

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Saturday, said that the ties between Pakistan and Türkiye are based on shared values of religion and culture. During a meeting with the Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, Ayaz Sadiq underscored the importance of reviving parliament-to-parliament contacts for regional prosperity and development, said a news release. Highlighting his initiative of the first Speaker’s Conference in 2017, he said that the parliaments of both nations have vast opportunities for collaboration under the auspices of multiple parliamentary forums. Ayaz Sadiq also extended an invitation to the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament to visit Pakistan. Furthermore, the Speaker informed the ambassador that Pakistan offers vast opportunities in trade and business. “Pakistan is blessed with a diverse natural landscape, making it a wonderful tourist destination similar to Türkiye,” he added. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his successful election as Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. He emphasized that Türkiye always values its ties with Pakistan, as the people of both nations have been intertwined for centuries.