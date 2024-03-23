Pakistan envoys celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal

The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi on Saturday held a flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan with patriotic zeal.

The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisted the national flag at the Chancery lawn. The messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion.

Eulogizing the inspiring leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam, the Charge d’ Affaires stressed that the struggle for Pakistan’s independence was paved by the sacrifices of millions of people including women and children across the subcontinent.

The best homage to the memory of the martyrs was to redouble our collective efforts towards the prosperity and development of Pakistan according to the vision of our founding fathers, he added.

Noting the tremendous strides made by Pakistan since independence, the Charge d’ Affaires underlined that Pakistan’s greatest strength was its resilient and enterprising people who had overcome every challenge through their indomitable spirit and characteristic grit and determination.

Endowed with rich natural resources and a geostrategic location as a bridge between East, West and Central Asia, the Charge d’ Affaires said that Pakistan would continue to play its pivotal role as a centerpiece for trade, connectivity and regional integration.

Underscoring that Pakistan was born of a peaceful struggle postulated on the inalienable right of the Muslims of the subcontinent to determine their destiny as per their own choice, the Cd’A said that peaceful coexistence based on equality and mutual respect serves as guiding principles of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

These principles also underpinned Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful relationship with India, he said. The quest for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia could only be achieved through a peaceful settlement of all issues including the core Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Cd’A stressed.

“Our desire for peace is reflective of the constructive and positive outlook of a strong and self-assured nation”, Warraich concluded.

United Arab Emirates

The Pakistan Embassy to the United Arab Emirates organised an event on Saturday to commemorate Pakistan Day. The event was attended by Pakistani community members, including women and children, as well as embassy officials.

The ceremony was inaugurated with the flag hoisting by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and the playing of the national anthem. Pakistan Day messages by the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out. A group of Pakistani students sang national songs with passion and enthusiasm.

Message on Pakistan Day – 23rd March 2024: As we commemorate Pakistan National Day today, I extend my warmest felicitations and heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis, especially those residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Tirmizi recalled the long and heroic struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent, resulting in Pakistan’s independence. He emphasised the need for unity, tolerance, and harmony in society to counter formidable economic challenges and make Pakistan a stable and prosperous country.

Emphasizing the value of independence and freedom, he reiterated Pakistan’s principled position for the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of India-held Kashmir and Palestine, who have remained victims of aggression and violence by the occupation forces for decades.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and underscored the important role played by Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

He mentioned that Pakistanis residing in the UAE had made a huge contribution to Pakistan’s economy by overcoming economic challenges. Availing the opportunity, he also called upon the community members to remain valuable assets of the UAE society and continue to abiding by the local laws, rules as well as norms.

Iran

The Azadi Square of Tehran was illuminated with the flags of Pakistan and Iran to mark the 84th Pakistan Day being celebrated on Saturday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the embassy of Iran shared a video in which the Azadi Square could be seen decorated with the flags of Pakistan and Iran.

The embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran also congratulated the Pakistani people on the occasion.

“Tehran Azadi Tower is illuminated with Iran and Pakistani flag to show solidarity of the two brotherly nations,” read the post shared by the Iranian embassy.

We extend our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day to the people of Pakistan, it added.

Pakistani ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu thanked the Iranian government for the brotherly gesture.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

China

To commemorate the 84th anniversary of Pakistan Day with national spirit and great fervor, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing hosted a ceremony on Saturday, attended by the Embassy officials, families and members of the Pakistan community in China.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi raised the national flag and hoisted it. with the invigorating tune of the national anthem.

During the ceremony, messages from the President, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar were read out to the audience, which underscored the significance of Pakistan Resolution of 23rd March 1940, describing it as the turning point in the struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

The messages paid rich tribute to the country’s founding leaders for their sacrifices, and highlighted the rich history of contributions made by Pakistan towards international peace, security and stability.

The leadership also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging their unwavering resolve in the face of the state sponsored terrorism unleashed by the Indian Occupation Forces.

In his address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi called for celebrating the National Day by making a renewed commitment toward the progress, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

While emphasizing the enduring bond of China-Pakistan friendship, the Ambassador highlighted strategic trust, mutual respect and solidarity as fundamental aspects of bilateral relationship.

He also appreciated the role of Pakistan Community in China in solidifying the partnership between the two nations.