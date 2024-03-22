Kashmiris draw inspiration from historic Pakistan Resolution: APHC leadership

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership has extended the heartiest felicitations to the people and Government of Pakistan on the eve of their National Day, the 23rd of March, and prayed for the stability, prosperity and progress of the country.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including jailed Molvi Bashir Irfani, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Saleem Zargar, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Ms Hafza Bano, Fareeda Behanji, Maulana Musaib Nadvi and others in their separate statements issued in Srinagar, highlighting the significance of Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, said that it was undoubtedly the most important event in the history of South Asia.

The APHC leader said that the Resolution of March 23 gave a new energy and courage to the Muslims of the region who gathered around the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the platform of the All India Muslim League to struggle for their freedom.

The leaders said that the Kashmiri people are highly grateful to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination. The leadership said it is Pakistan that is taking up the Kashmir dispute at every international forum, adding a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of the dispute.

They maintained that the Kashmiris’ struggle was the continuation of the Pakistan Movement and that the struggling Kashmiris drew inspiration from the historic Resolution of March 23, 1940. It reiterated to carry on the struggle against the forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir till its freedom from Indian bondage and its merger with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, and other leaders including Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiyaz Wani, Muhammad Sultan Bhat, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Zahid Ashraf, Zahid Safi, Altaf Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and others in their separate statements issued in Islamabad also extended their heartfelt felicitations to the people as well as the Government of Pakistan on the eve of Pakistan Day.

They said that despite facing many challenges, Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ just struggle at the international level. They said that this consistent support is a source of great strength for the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK leaders said that Pakistan was Kashmiris’ only hope and refuge, adding that the Kashmiris had firm faith in Pakistan, its valiant people, its political leadership and its armed forces and were confident that they would never disappoint them, in fact, would continue to back them in their legitimate pursuit of right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations.