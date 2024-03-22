McLaren boss calls for transparency from FIA

McLaren boss Zak Brown called on Formula One’s governing FIA to be more transparent about its recent investigations, saying the sport would struggle to move on while questions remained unanswered. The FIA’s ethics committee cleared the governing body’s President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of alleged interference into two races this week, but the FIA provided little detail about the judgements in each case and declined to comment further on them. The FIA has also been in the spotlight over its recent conflict of interest inquiry into Susie Wolff. Wolff, who runs the all-female F1 Academy support series, said on Wednesday she had launched legal action against the governing body. Brown said the cases were all very serious situations. “I think we’re living in 2024, not 1984, which means total transparency,” he told reporters at the team principals’ press conference at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.