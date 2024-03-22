Sanam Javed challenges rejection of nomination papers for Senate polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan on Thursday challenged the rejection of her nomination papers for the Senate elections, in the appellate tribunal.

Sanam Javed, through her appeal, submitted that the returning officer rejected her nomination papers contrary to the law. She argued that her nomination papers were rejected based on the objection of concealing a plot, which she stated was unfounded as she does not possess any such property. She pleaded with the tribunal to allow her to contest the election after accepting her nomination papers.

On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected the nomination papers of Sanam Javed Khan for women-reserved seats.