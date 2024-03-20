Smooth Transfer Of Power

The successful conduct of elections across Pakistan was a blow to those who wanted to keep the country in chaos. During the past two years, political turbulence remained at its peak and its ill effects on the economy are yet to be dealt with deliberately. Rumours were spread systematically about the prolonged postponement of elections through unauthentic social media platforms.

Such targeted campaigns were precisely aimed at depriving Pakistan of much-needed foreign direct investments. No potential investor likes to engage in economic activities under an uncertain political environment. Unfortunately, the confrontational strategy of PTI after losing the political battle in a vote of no confidence also kept revolving around the bleak default prophecies, victimhood rhetoric and fabricated conspiracy theories. Unprecedented inflation economic, decline and political chaos took birth from the womb of this disastrous populist strategy. Seeing the diminishing political prospects due to legal entanglement, imprisoned leadership of past ruling parties tried to derail the election process through social media campaigning.

Mills of rumours functioned 24/7 to keep the masses confused about the conduct of elections. Understandably, the peaceful transition of power from caretakers to the newly elected representatives never suited a fragmented party having its sole leader out of the election race. This simply means a long wait of five years to the next elections and survival as a political force in the opposition trenches. Every effort was made to sabotage the peaceful conduct of elections. Economic turmoil was optimally exploited to agitate the brains of simple masses against the state institutions and constitutional bindings related to the electoral process.

On 8th February, peaceful polling across the country was not only meant to elect the new representatives rather it was a war against the forces inimical to the existence of Pakistan as a functional democracy.

This perpetuating uncertainty and poly-crisis provided a lot of exploitable vulnerabilities to the hardcore terrorist outfits hiding across the border in safe havens. A wave of terrorist attacks ahead of elections in KP and Balochistan provinces were designed to deter and spoil the election process. Any postponement on the plea of deteriorated security situation and terrorism threats would have been disastrous for the image of Pakistan.

On 8th February, peaceful polling across the country was not only meant to elect the new representatives rather it was a war against the forces inimical to the existence of Pakistan as a functional democracy. Against all the fabricated rumours and destructive propaganda, elections were held in an extremely peaceful manner. All institutions involved in this challenging national duty including the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and the armed forces of Pakistan deserve special gratitude from the nation.

The fog of chaos has started thinning out gradually. Election of speakers, Deputy Speakers, PMs and CMs in national and provincial houses are glowing signs of a functional democratic system. With the finalization of cabinets, ministers are in the driving seat of respective ministries. This smooth transfer of power reflects the resumption of the routine functioning of the state through democratically elected representatives. Despite multiple economic and governance challenges, these are all good omens for the subsequent journey on the path of stability.

Though elections effectively busted all the fabricated rumours about the extended tenure of caretakers, however, the destructive forces are not ready to surrender so easily. Infamous rigging cards are being played intensely to dent the credibility of the democratic process. Ironically, a political party, after ruling the centre and two provinces in the recent past, had opted for hollow theatrics denting the stability of the country.

Election results in KP and Punjab do not conform to the overplayed rigging claims of PTI-SIC. Surprisingly, a major complainant of rigging has managed to gain a sweeping election victory in KP. Likewise, seats won by the PTI-backed candidates in Punjab are also considerably high and much beyond the exaggerated rigging claims. These results are reflecting a ground reality opposite to the narrative of rigging and a level playing field built on social media.

The possibility of irregularities and inefficiencies on the part of the election commission cannot be ruled out, especially in the context of past episodes of RTS dysfunctionality. However, discarding the whole election process without any proof is neither justified nor good for the future of democracy.

Despite getting good numbers in National and Punjab assemblies, PTI could not seriously pursue government formation purely due to extremely poor legal and political strategy. Irresponsible conduct displayed in maiden sessions of assemblies by the opposition benches merits serious introspection. Failure of PTI to bring consensus-based election reforms during past ruling tenure is the root cause of outdated result compilation procedures of ECP.

Similarly, the current split mandate in the national assembly is nothing but the outcome of disruptive and chaotic political foul play. The country, surrounded by multiple crises, cannot afford further polarization. Elected representatives should join hands to put the country back on track with stability. Peaceful conduct of elections and smooth transfer of power are good omen for democracy in these testing times.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at sikandarnoorani@yahoo.com