Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Western countries that Russia is technically ready for nuclear war

According to foreign media, the Russian president says that if the United States sends its troops to Ukraine, it will be considered a significant increase in the war.

According to reports, speaking ahead of the March 15-17 elections, the Russian president said he saw no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The local media asked the Russian president whether the country was really ready for a nuclear war.

On this question, President Vladimir Putin said that we are ready from a military and technical point of view. The United States understands that if it deploys its troops on Russian soil or in Ukraine, Russia will consider this action as interference.

“There are a lot of experts in the US on Russian-American relations, so I don’t think it’s all heading towards a nuclear war, but we are ready for it,” he said.

The Russian President said that if the existence of the state is threatened, Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons, they are ready to talk about Ukraine, but only if it is true.

He said that no one can be trusted, Russia needs signed guarantees, Russia does not interfere in anyone’s election, Kiev’s attacks on Russian territories are aimed at interfering in the Russian presidential election, Russia will not interfere with any elected American leader. Will work with