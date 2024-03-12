Liverpool an ‘annoying pain’ for others in the title race, says Klopp

Liverpool have to fight in every game in their bid for the Premier League title in a race between the top three, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side fell to second place in the standings following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The point shared at Anfield left Liverpool in second place on goal difference and Arsenal on top. City are third on 63 points, one behind the top two, with 10 games left to be played in the closest title race since 2014.

The German was optimistic that his side would be a pain for the other two teams as Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion next in the league on March 31, the same day that City host Arsenal, which could further reshuffle the standings.

“We are this gritty, annoying, pain you will not get rid of… In our situation we cannot now run away from other teams,” Klopp told the club’s website.