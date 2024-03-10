UN chief, in Ramazan message, voices solidarity with besieged Gazans suffering ‘horrors’

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday released a video message marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan in which he expressed “solidarity and support” to the people of Gaza who are undergoing extreme suffering under relentless Israeli bombardments for the past five months. “I wish to express a special message of solidarity and support to all those suffering from the horrors in Gaza,” the UN chief said, while extending “warmest wishes” to millions of Muslims around the world on the auspicious occasion. “In these trying times, the spirit of Ramadan is a beacon of hope, a reminder of our shared humanity,” he noted. “Ramazan embodies the values of peace, resilience, and generosity. It is a period of reflection and prayer, an opportunity to come together and uplift each other,” said the UN chief. “Sadly, many will mark this month while facing conflict, displacement, and fear. My thoughts and heart are with them.” Guterres’ message added: “Let us all be inspired: to heal divisions; to support those in need; and to work as one for the safety and dignity of every member of the human family.