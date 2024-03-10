RBISE taking strict measures against ‘Boti Mafia’ during matric exams

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak was taking strict action in accordance with the law against ‘Boti Mafia,’ said Chairman, RBISE Muhammad Adnan Khan.

He informed that RBISE had finalized foolproof arrangements for the ongoing first annual examination Matriculation 2024.

Talking to APP, the RBISE spokesman said that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had finalized the best possible arrangements to make the exams foolproof and transparent in all respects. All available resources were being utilized to eliminate cheating and copy mafia, he added.

He said that lists of the examination staff were sent to the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for checking the records of all the staff including Resident and Distributor Inspectors, Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents and Invigilators.

Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi had directed the authorities that strict action should be taken against those who use unfair means and found cheating in the exams.

He further said that instructions were issued by the Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts that the monitoring of all the examination centers should be done daily.

The officers were also directed to conduct the monitoring of the examination center strictly and comprehensively so that the examination could be completed smoothly.

The RBISE spokesman said that the Chairman Board and Controller of Examinations issued special instructions to the focal persons and members of six vigilance committees regarding Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board.

The Chairman squad, special squad, mobile inspectors and vigilance committees were directed to inspect the examination centers daily and send the reports to the board office.

Required steps were being taken and the complaints were being addressed immediately, he added.

A central control room had been established in the board office while separate control rooms had also been established in the Chief Executive Office at the district level, he informed.

He said that the Chairman and the Controller had asked all the examination staff to perform their duties with utmost honesty so that the foolproof examination could be conducted in a peaceful environment.

The Chairman, the Controller of Examinations and Secretary Board, Prof. Asif Hussain were also visiting the exam centers to check all the arrangements, he informed.