China-Middle East cooperation to power green energy transformation

“The Middle East boasts abundant petroleum and natural gas resources, while China leads the world in energy technologies. Through cooperation, both sides can not only ensure a stable energy supply but also jointly promote the green transformation of the energy structure,” stated Liu Zhongmin, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Liu Zhongmin emphasized China’s commitment to cooperation with the Middle East. “Multiple joint ventures have been established, and forums have been held to foster collaboration. China has maintained a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Company for over ten years. Research and development centers have been co-established to explore new areas of interest. China’s advanced technologies in energy and chemicals are also exported to middle east support local development.”

Liu Zhongmin proposed prioritizing the import of primary energy products from the Middle East, advocating for local processing of coal, oil, and natural gas into primary products before exporting them to China. “This approach can not only enhance the industrial capabilities of Middle Eastern countries but also provide high-quality raw materials for China, thereby facilitating the upgrading of the entire petrochemical industry,” Liu Zhongmin gave the example of methanol. He pointed out that China mainly produces methanol from coal, while the Middle East has abundant and cheap natural gas resources, making it suitable for large-scale methanol and ethanol production. “China’s methanol production has already reached about 100 million tons, but the production capacity is still insufficient. Methanol, in conjunction with petrochemicals, can effectively reduce energy consumption and promote the development of newer technologies. Methanol serves as both an energy source and an organic chemical, so we are actively planning to establish basic methanol reserves in coastal areas,” he concluded.