KMU celebrates Women’s Day

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar marked International Women’s Day with fervor and dedication, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of women, particularly in the realm of public health on Saturday.

The event, held yesterday, saw esteemed faculty members, including VC KMU Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof Dr. Rubina Nazli, Principal KMU-IMS Prof. Dr. Musrrat Jabeen, Prof. Dr. Barkhna Jameel, Prof. Dr. Zilli Huma, Dr. Aaiya Bukhari, Dr. Huma Atta alongside other esteemed women Associate and Assistant Professors of the University, gather with students.

In his address, VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq expressed gratitude to all those committed to acknowledging and honoring the contributions of women in society, particularly in public health. He underscored the pivotal role of women across all spheres of life, stressing the importance of recognizing and appreciating their endeavors at all societal levels. Dr. Zia Ul Haq underscored the recognition of women’s significance in Islam and Pashtun culture, highlighting the collective responsibility to uphold their rights, enabling them to harness their full potential in societal service.

He commended frontline health workers for their vital role in polio eradication efforts, acknowledging their steadfast commitment and dedication. The event provided a platform to accentuate the significance of women’s empowerment through education and skill development, emphasizing their indispensable role in the nation’s growth and development.