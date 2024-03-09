Pakistan embassy in US showcases Pakistan’s culture, apparel to diplomats

The Pakistani embassy Friday organized an event showcasing Pakistan’s cultural treasures, traditional clothes, cuisine, and artwork that drew a large number of diplomats representing different countries and officials serving international organizations.

“Peace, security and prosperity are our shared responsibility,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, told the gathering.

The event was organized in collaboration with ‘THIS for Diplomats’, a non-profit organization that promotes international understanding and friendship through educational, informational, and cultural exchanges with members of the diplomatic community in Washington, D.C.

Terming it the beginning of a relationship between the Embassy of Pakistan and ‘THIS for Diplomats’, Masood Khan thanked all the participants for joining in the celebration of Pakistan’s culture and applauded the invaluable role of the organization in creating a global family of diplomats, fostering connections, and bringing people together to celebrate diverse cultures.

“You are an international community in miniature representing different nations here in the United States and THIS for Diplomats turns these foreigners into a family so that you can connect and understand each others’ perspective in a better way”, he said.

Highlighting the potential for tourism in Pakistan, the ambassador invited participants to visit the country and experience the timeless beauty of Pakistan’s ancient civilizations and natural wonders, from snow-capped peaks to pristine coastal areas, and enjoy the delicious Pakistani cuisine. “Pakistan has been home to many ancient civilizations like the Indus Valley Civilization and the Gandhara Civilization, but we also have a very dynamic and resolute people who are friendly, hospitable, and welcoming”, he said. “You must go to Pakistan to experience the hospitality of the people of Pakistan, the Ambassador added.