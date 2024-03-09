Munir Akram, UN chief discuss ‘Summit of Future’

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres preparations for the forthcoming “Summit of the Future” when he called on him Friday, according to a press release. During the meeting, which was held at UN Headquarters in New York, they expressed the hope that the Summit’s outcome would help in responding to the priority needs of the developing countries. The Summit will be hosted by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on 22-23 September 2024. UN officials are calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”, aimed at strengthening global governance for the sake of present and future generations. The officials said the goal is to agree on a concise, action-orientated Outcome Document (“A Pact for the Future”) in advance by consensus through intergovernmental negotiations and endorsed by Heads of State/Government at the Summit. At Friday’s meeting, the Pakistani envoy commended the UN Secretary General’s commitment to the sustainable development goals (SGDs) agenda and said that the Guterres’ leadership would be pivotal in shaping win-win outcomes. Ambassador Akram also handed over a booklet to the UN Secretary General on the occasion that featured the contribution of Pakistani female peacekeepers towards the establishment and maintenance of global peace and security under the umbrella of the United Nations. The United Nations Friday celebrated International Women’s Day, holding a number of events that underscored the need for enhancing women’s role in all walks of life.