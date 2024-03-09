Punjab wins Women Blind Cricket C’ship

Punjab downed Islamabad by nine wickets in the 3rd Women’s Blind Cricket Championship, as to mark International Women’s Day at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

The Australian High Commission, in partnership with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and Serena Hotels, supported a cricket coaching clinic and tournament for visually impaired women and girls from across Pakistan from March 3 to 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In the morning, Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Islamabad batters put up a strong fight, scoring a commendable 202 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Kiran Rafique led the charge with a stellar 74 runs, ably supported by Rabia Javed Hashmi’s contribution of 35 runs. Esha Faisal from Punjab managed to pick up the only wicket for her team. In response, Punjab chased down the target in a nail-biting final over, showcasing exceptional batting skill. Nisha Bux laid a strong foundation with 76 runs, while Noor Sabir’s brilliant knock of 82* runs secured the win for Punjab.

Noor Sabir was declared players of the match while best players of Women Championship included B1: Esha Faisal (Karachi), B2: Nimra Rafique (Rawalpindi), B3: Noor Sabir (Punjab) and Best Wicketkeeper: Samreen (Hyderabad).

The event was graced by the presence of Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan, Nicole Guihot, Air Commodore Ashar Jameel (ACS Admin, Pakistan Air Force), Aziz Boolani (CEO, Serena Hotel Islamabad), and Syed Sultan Shah (President, World Blind Cricket Ltd & Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council). They distributed prizes among the players, celebrating their exceptional display of talent and sportsmanship.