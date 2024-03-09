Women being provided equal opportunities for development

Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a seminar followed by a walk to celebrate ‘International Women’s Day’ at the varsity here on Friday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, faculty, and a large number of students participated.

The commissioner said that the objective of celebrating ‘International Women’s Day’ is making a commitment for protection of women rights. She said that equal development opportunities were being provided to women, adding that as half of the country’s population, women’s role in national development is very constructive. She also appreciated working women that were playing their role in contribution to family support.

The commissioner said that women were performing in every sphere of life with full of confidence and independence which is vital for rapid socio-economic development of the country. She said that the role of women in the development of any society is as important as that of men, but to achieve more results, there is a need to change social behavior. The commissioner said that Islam teaches us about the provision of all due rights of women.

An educated woman means the whole family is educated, she said, and urged students to focus on education. “The divisional administration is taking revolutionary measures for welfare and providing opportunities to women to play their role in the country’s development. The establishment of daycare centers is an important step in this regard,” she added. She said that a pleasant working environment is being ensured at government departments and other institutes.

Girl student delivered speeches on the ‘Role of Women in Development of Society. ‘ The ceremony was also addressed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-i-Huma Nazli and others. Meanwhile, the commissioner also attended a ceremony held to mark the day at a textile unit (Interloop) and met with women workers. She also distributed gifts and assured them of protection of their rights.