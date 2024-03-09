Roads opened to different valleys after snowfall in Chitral

After a heavy snowfall in Chitral, the roads to rest of the districts were closed but due to untiring efforts by Deputy Commissioner Chitral Imran Ahmad Khan by utilizing all resources the roads were opened on an emergency basis. Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan said that all roads connecting Chitral to the rest of districts including Dir Upper, Lower, cleared from heavy snow. He said there were fears of avalanches and land sliding even at Boni side, which have been cleared for all types of traffic, soon after the snowfall last week. He said chances of snow on Saturday and Sunday, preparations have already been made for relief activities all across Chitral, both Upper and Lower wherein some houses have partially been damaged. He said the staff of the district administration is working day and night in order to provide relief to the people of Chiral. “I myself monitored all relief activities and opening of roads,” Imran Ahmad Khan said. He disclosed that due to rain and heavy snowfall Bumburet Valley, Rambur, Ursun, Sheshi Koh, Janjirit Koh, Beuri and other areas had been closed for all types of vehicular traffic. Contractor of NHA cleared the snow from the main highway of Peshawar-Chitral and the roads inside Chitral bazaar, while the C&W Communication and Works Department is clearing the snow from other valleys. He said Executive Engineer C&W Department Tariq Murtaza and SDO Drosh Waqar Khan, contractor Haider Ali of Drosh Construction Company opened the road from Bomburit valley to Anish, Rambur road to Pondak and Sheshikoh road to Patigal after clearing snow. However, due to continuous land sliding, glaciers on the Sheshikoh road and huge rocks are obstructing the cleaning work but now things have been cleared for all traffic, he added. Officials of the concerned company worked hard day and night to open the road to Ursun Valley, Jangerit Koh and Beuri for all kinds of traffic. At present, work on the opening of roads continues in Garm Chashma, Karimabad, Sosum, Madagalsht and the teams of the C&W Department were working continuously, DC said.