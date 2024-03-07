President grants special remission to children, women prisoners

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday announced special exemption in the punishments of woman and child prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

The remission would be applicable to women and children sentenced for two years or less, and the ones with less than two years of sentence left to complete, a President Office news release said.

The reduction in sentence would not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-State activities. The other categories without remission included convicts of adultery, theft, dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, narcotics and foreign nationals, it added President Alvi approved the remission in sentence for prisoners in accordance with Article 45 of the Constitution.