IG KPK recommends ‘Sitara Shujaat’ for Shaheed SP Ijaz

Inspector General of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has written a letter to the Chief Minister to recommend the name of Pakistan Civil Award “Sitara Shujaat” to Shaheed SP Ijaz Khan. The SP embraced martyrdom during a secret operation against terrorists last month in district Mardan. Two highly reputed terrorists were also killed. The Chief of Army announced Rs 05 million to the bereaved family of the SP and free education for his children at Army Public School (APS) while KP police chief gave Rs 2.5 million. An official accommodation was allotted to wife of martyred official besides a government job. The family of the martyr SP was also entitled for shaheed package, full salary and other privileges, said CPO.