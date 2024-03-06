BRT’s Record: 3,45,000 persons commute in a single day

Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) made a record commutation of 3,45,000 passengers in a single day on March 4, 2024 by providing travelling facility in its long fleet of buses.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Office (CEO) Trans Peshawar, Dr. Tariq Usman said the figure of around 3,50,000 is largest number of travelers in a single day.

The subsidy provided by BRT is maximum in comparison with such relief provided in other transport services of the country, he added.

Currently, he said, 15 routes are operational in Peshawar and people residing in almost all the nook and corners of the city can avail free and safe travelling facility.

Zu Peshawar has so far achieved around five international awards because of its better travelling facility for male, female and even transgender community.