Baez rebounds to beat Tabilo at Chile final

After dropping the first set on Sunday, second-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez rebounded to defeat No. 4 seed Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the final of the Movistar Chile Open in Santiago, Chile.

Looking to pull even at 3-3 in the first set, Baez lost his serve on a lengthy point as Tabilo took a 4-2 lead en route to winning the set. Baez bounced back in a big way in the second set, however, converting all three break points in a dominating victory. Baez also served up three aces in the set. In the decisive third set, Baez jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Tabilo fought back and broke Baez to get within 5-4 before losing his serve as Baez closed out the match.

In the two-hour, 14-minute match, Baez saved eight of his 10 break points, compared to 11 of 16 for Tabilo, and had five aces to Tabilo’s four. Baez won 70 percent (38 of 54) of his first-serve points, compared to 59 percent (39 of 66) for Tabilo.