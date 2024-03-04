Pakistan’s top investigation agency gives clean chit to Rahat in money-laundering case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said there is no evidence that renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been involved in money laundering, tax evasion or any other illegal activity.

Pakistan’s premier investigation agency confirmed that it has closed its investigation into a suspected money-laundering and tax evasion case into the hit singer due to a lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.

The Additional Director of FIA’s Lahore Zone confirmed that the competent authority has authorized the closure of the investigation against Rahat Ali Khan and others, in accordance with the recommendations put forth by the field inquiry unit which recommended the closure of the investigation against Mr. Khan. There is no evidence found in the available records that implicates Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in any illegal currency smuggling activities, said the FIA senior officer.

According to details provided by the FIA Lahore, an inquiry was initiated in January this year against Rahat Ali Khan and 182 other frequent travellers departing from Lahore International Airport to work abroad. This investigation was prompted by data concerning frequent travellers, with a specific focus on identifying any individuals involved in currency smuggling or money laundering, said the report.

It is worth mentioning here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a money laundering and tax evasion inquiry against the popular singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and others based on their travel record.

The FIA said: “The data of 182 travellers was provided by the Deputy Director of Immigration at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Consequently, the proceedings were initiated to detect any frequent traveller found smuggling currency or money laundering. The name of Mr Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was also included in the frequent list of travellers. However, based on available records nothing incriminating has been found against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to establish that he is involved in the illegal business of currency smuggling.”

Recently, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s former manager Salman Ahmed said that the singer had earned over eight billion Rupees over 12 years from both local and international concerts. He had asked the Pakistani authorities to look into the matter but sources inside the relevant departments have said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid his taxes on time and remains updated and in compliance with the laws.

Sources in the FIA and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid taxes on all his local and international incomes.