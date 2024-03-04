Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 8393,090 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February 292,024, recording an increase in arrivals by 72.16 per cent compared to corresponding period of the last year 2023. According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 8,385,752 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million or 4278,312 bales, recording an increase in arrival by 42.79. Sindh generated over 4.1 million or 4,114,778 bales with 118.99 percent increase recorded. Textile sector bought 7,892,085 bales while exporters purchased 292,726 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2023-24. Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 1,695,410 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,164,491 bales. Total 56 ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly 208,279 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.