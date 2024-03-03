Being targeted for being Pakistani and Muslim, Mayor of London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says that he is being targeted for racist campaign because he is Pakistani and Muslim.

Talking to the media, he said that people will be intimidated from voting by calling them Muslims and Pakistanis.

Mayor London said that the campaign against him is being run by mainstream politicians, trying to scare non-Muslims from Muslims by using propaganda.

Sadiq Khan said that despite the difficulties he has brought down the crime rate in London, Britain needs a Labor government.