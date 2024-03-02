Daily Times

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

APP

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced on Saturday the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar Airport until Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the decision comes in response to the flood situation in Gwadar, as stated by the CAA spokesperson. A new notice has been issued, confirming the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar airport until Tuesday.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had declared a state of emergency and declared Gwadar a calamity-hit area following heavy rains that caused significant damage in the city.

 

