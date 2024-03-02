Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced on Saturday the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar Airport until Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the decision comes in response to the flood situation in Gwadar, as stated by the CAA spokesperson. A new notice has been issued, confirming the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar airport until Tuesday.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had declared a state of emergency and declared Gwadar a calamity-hit area following heavy rains that caused significant damage in the city.