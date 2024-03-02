Affordable power rates vital to attain sustainable industrial growth: Gohar

Caretaker Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz on Saturday stressed the need for ensuring affordable power rates for the local industrial sector to attain sustainable industrial growth as well as enhance the competitiveness of manufacturing sector of the country.

In a press statement, the minister underscored the significance of maintaining energy prices at 9 cents per unit for local industry, adding that it was essential for the survival of the industrial sector, which was a source of job creation, export production, and import substitution.