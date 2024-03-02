Country’s biggest horse race today

The premier horse racing event, the Pakistan Derby, will thrill spectators on Sunday at the Lahore Race Club. According to a private news channel, there will be 10 cup races on the day of the highly anticipated Pakistan Derby. Featuring a total of ten cup races, the highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the prestigious Pakistan Derby. The race, a test of speed and endurance covering a distance of 2400 meters, will be the centerpiece. Fifteen top-tier four-year-old horses and mares will vie for victory in the race. The winner of the Pakistan Derby will get prize money of Rs 40 lakh, while the runner-up will get Rs 13 lakh, and the third-place winner will get Rs 6 lakh. Participants are expected to include high dignitaries, officials, and esteemed guests, adding to the excitement of the event.