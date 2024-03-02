Gold rates up by Rs 1,100 per tola to Rs 216,800

ISLAMABAD: The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs 216,800 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 215,700 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs185,871 from Rs184,928 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,382 from Rs169,517, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,067 from $2,057, the Association reported.