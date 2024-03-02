PC Bhurban sweeps Culinary Championship 2024

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban’s exceptional culinary team, consisting of seven professional chefs, garnered notable recognition at the Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2024, receiving several awards across various categories, including Beef Practical Category, Seafood Practice Professional, Chicken Practical Professional, and many others. The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, secured four trophies, eight gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals.

The Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC) is an event endorsed by the prestigious World Chef Association and was held recently in Lahore with culinary enthusiasts and professionals from Maldives, Malaysia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and several regions across Pakistan. PICC 2024 hosts seasoned professionals worldwide and is a remarkable opportunity for young upcoming chefs to hone their skills and learn from skilled professionals.

Sharing his thoughts on the remarkable victories, the Chief Operating Officer Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi, said, “We are humbled by this recognition from the World Chef Association and look forward to consistently enhancing our service standards to meet the varying needs of our guests, who remain at the core of our business strategies. Thank you, and well done, team Bhurban!”

Pearl-Continental Bhurban is renowned for its excellent hospitality services and diverse signature restaurants, offering an extensive range of culinary delights from authentic Chinese cuisine and traditional Shinwari to classic Continental dishes. Additionally, the hotel prides itself on its exceptional food safety standards. It has recently attained ISO-22000 & HACCP Food Safety Management Recertifications with 100% Compliance for a second year running, underscoring its commitment to quality and excellence in culinary services.