Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is delighted to offer 100 tons of dates to its Pakistani brethren in a gesture of goodwill.

Following the recommendation of leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi government has extended a heartfelt gift to the people of Pakistan continuing its annual tradition during a ceremony held here at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, along with Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief), handed over the consignment to the government of Pakistan.

This generous donation is intended for distribution among the Pakistani community during the holy month of Ramazan.

This noble gesture exemplifies the enduring bond of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, reflecting the spirit of generosity and solidarity cherished by both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.