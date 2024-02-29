No biometric, No bike registration: ICT

ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation Department has announced that the new registration and ownership transfer of motorcycles would be done through biometrics to reshape Islamabad’s motorbike registration landscape.

Talking to APP, Director of Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad, Bilal Azam said that this initiative effective from March 1, 2024, and all new motorbike registrations and ownership transfers would require biometric authentication, marking a significant stride towards streamlined processes and enhanced security measures.

He urged the citizens to seize the opportunity for non-biometric ownership transfers before the impending deadline. This grace period offers a window of convenience for those yet to embrace the biometric protocol.

By integrating cutting-edge technology, the Excise and Taxation Department aimed to foster efficiency, transparency, and accountability within the registration process, he added.

Bilal said this landmark decision underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing administrative procedures and safeguarding against fraudulent activities within the motor vehicle sector.

The implementation of biometric verification not only ensured the authenticity of registration and ownership transfers but also bolsters confidence among stakeholders, he added.