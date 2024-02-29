Court marks attendance of IK through video link

A lower court on Thursday decided to mark the attendance of PTI founder through video link in six bail cases.

The PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi would also attend hearing of a case through the video link.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases. The defence lawyer prayed the court to issue directives for the appearance of PTI?s founder and his wife on next date of hearing.

The court instructed the administration of Adiala Jail to make arrangements for video link for appearance of the accused and adjourned the case.